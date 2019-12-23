A Side-by-side Analysis of Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG) and First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (FFIN)

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) shares are up more than 22.01% this year and recently decreased -0.39% or -$0.04 to settle at $10.31. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN), on the other hand, is up 24.04% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $35.78 and has returned 1.65% during the past week.

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) and First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) are the two most active stocks in the Gold industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Comparatively, FFIN is expected to grow at a 10.00% annual rate. All else equal, FFIN’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. EBITDA margin of 60.74% for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (FFIN).

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. PVG’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.40. Comparatively, FFIN’s free cash flow per share was +0.27. On a percent-of-sales basis, PVG’s free cash flow was 0.02% while FFIN converted 0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, PVG is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

PVG trades at a forward P/E of 20.62, a P/B of 2.05, and a P/S of 4.17, compared to a forward P/E of 29.09, a P/B of 4.03, and a P/S of 15.61 for FFIN. PVG is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. PVG is currently priced at a -24.52% to its one-year price target of 13.66. Comparatively, FFIN is 17.7% relative to its price target of 30.40. This suggests that PVG is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. PVG has a short ratio of 6.75 compared to a short interest of 22.93 for FFIN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PVG.

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) beats First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. PVG has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, PVG is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, PVG is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, PVG has better sentiment signals based on short interest.