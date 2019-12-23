A Side-by-side Analysis of Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) and Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR)

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) shares are down more than -21.33% this year and recently decreased -3.11% or -$0.16 to settle at $4.98. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR), on the other hand, is down -13.45% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $47.30 and has returned 0.94% during the past week.

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) and Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) are the two most active stocks in the Medical Equipment Wholesale industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect OMI to grow earnings at a -11.67% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, IBKR is expected to grow at a 16.30% annual rate. All else equal, IBKR’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 49.53% for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR). OMI’s ROI is -16.70% while IBKR has a ROI of 86.20%. The interpretation is that IBKR’s business generates a higher return on investment than OMI’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. OMI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.59. Comparatively, IBKR’s free cash flow per share was +17.70. On a percent-of-sales basis, OMI’s free cash flow was 1.02% while IBKR converted 386.46% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, IBKR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

OMI’s debt-to-equity ratio is 3.17 versus a D/E of 0.01 for IBKR. OMI is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

OMI trades at a forward P/E of 6.59, a P/B of 0.61, and a P/S of 0.03, compared to a forward P/E of 19.97, a P/B of 2.58, and a P/S of 7.55 for IBKR. OMI is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. OMI is currently priced at a 1.22% to its one-year price target of 4.92. Comparatively, IBKR is -7.98% relative to its price target of 51.40. This suggests that IBKR is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. OMI has a beta of 1.42 and IBKR’s beta is 0.77. IBKR’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. OMI has a short ratio of 5.42 compared to a short interest of 12.30 for IBKR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for OMI.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) beats Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. IBKR higher liquidity, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, OMI is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, IBKR is more undervalued relative to its price target.