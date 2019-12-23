A Side-by-side Analysis of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NMIH) and Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK)

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) shares are up more than 92.89% this year and recently decreased -0.95% or -$0.33 to settle at $34.43. Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK), on the other hand, is down -47.94% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $7.07 and has returned -0.98% during the past week.

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) and Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) are the two most active stocks in the Surety & Title Insurance industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect NMIH to grow earnings at a 29.80% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, OSTK is expected to grow at a 5.00% annual rate. All else equal, NMIH’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. NMI Holdings, Inc. (NMIH) has an EBITDA margin of 58.86%. This suggests that NMIH underlying business is more profitable NMIH’s ROI is 14.50% while OSTK has a ROI of -161.50%. The interpretation is that NMIH’s business generates a higher return on investment than OSTK’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. NMIH’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.70. Comparatively, OSTK’s free cash flow per share was -0.82. On a percent-of-sales basis, NMIH’s free cash flow was 0.02% while OSTK converted -1.59% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, NMIH is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

NMIH’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.17 versus a D/E of 0.00 for OSTK. NMIH is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

NMIH trades at a forward P/E of 10.83, a P/B of 2.68, and a P/S of 6.80, compared to a P/B of 2.40, and a P/S of 0.16 for OSTK. NMIH is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. NMIH is currently priced at a -7.17% to its one-year price target of 37.09. Comparatively, OSTK is -71.72% relative to its price target of 25.00. This suggests that OSTK is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. NMIH has a beta of 1.30 and OSTK’s beta is 2.22. NMIH’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. NMIH has a short ratio of 2.22 compared to a short interest of 3.56 for OSTK. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for NMIH.

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) beats Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. NMIH is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. Finally, NMIH has better sentiment signals based on short interest.