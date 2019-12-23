A Side-by-side Analysis of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (VIVO) and Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) shares are down more than -41.88% this year and recently increased 0.20% or $0.02 to settle at $10.09. Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR), on the other hand, is up 10.14% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $26.17 and has returned 2.75% during the past week.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) and Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) are the two most active stocks in the Diagnostic Substances industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect VIVO to grow earnings at a 17.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, AKR is expected to grow at a 3.00% annual rate. All else equal, VIVO’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 8.07% for Acadia Realty Trust (AKR). VIVO’s ROI is 9.60% while AKR has a ROI of 0.90%. The interpretation is that VIVO’s business generates a higher return on investment than AKR’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. VIVO’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.16. Comparatively, AKR’s free cash flow per share was -0.15. On a percent-of-sales basis, VIVO’s free cash flow was 0% while AKR converted -0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, VIVO is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

VIVO’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.40 versus a D/E of 1.15 for AKR. AKR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

VIVO trades at a forward P/E of 22.93, a P/B of 2.26, and a P/S of 2.15, compared to a forward P/E of 68.33, a P/B of 1.46, and a P/S of 7.89 for AKR. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. VIVO is currently priced at a 16.38% to its one-year price target of 8.67. Comparatively, AKR is -14.67% relative to its price target of 30.67. This suggests that AKR is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. VIVO has a beta of 0.38 and AKR’s beta is 0.65. VIVO’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. VIVO has a short ratio of 2.09 compared to a short interest of 2.98 for AKR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for VIVO.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) beats Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. VIVO is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, VIVO is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, Finally, VIVO has better sentiment signals based on short interest.