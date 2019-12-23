A Side-by-side Analysis of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) and A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) shares are up more than 10.70% this year and recently decreased -1.66% or -$0.21 to settle at $12.41. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS), on the other hand, is up 11.05% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $47.42 and has returned 1.93% during the past week.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) and A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) are the two most active stocks in the Independent Oil & Gas industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Comparatively, AOS is expected to grow at a 8.00% annual rate. All else equal, AOS’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 19.94% for A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS). MGY’s ROI is 16.40% while AOS has a ROI of 22.90%. The interpretation is that AOS’s business generates a higher return on investment than MGY’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. MGY’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.48. Comparatively, AOS’s free cash flow per share was +0.52. On a percent-of-sales basis, MGY’s free cash flow was 0.01% while AOS converted 2.66% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, AOS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. MGY has a current ratio of 1.50 compared to 2.10 for AOS. This means that AOS can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. MGY’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.22 versus a D/E of 0.19 for AOS. MGY is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

MGY trades at a forward P/E of 36.93, a P/B of 1.17, and a P/S of 3.40, compared to a forward P/E of 19.03, a P/B of 4.70, and a P/S of 2.53 for AOS. MGY is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. MGY is currently priced at a -12.48% to its one-year price target of 14.18. Comparatively, AOS is -7.02% relative to its price target of 51.00. This suggests that MGY is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. MGY has a short ratio of 16.35 compared to a short interest of 5.10 for AOS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AOS.

A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) beats Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. AOS is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, AOS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, Finally, AOS has better sentiment signals based on short interest.