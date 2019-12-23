A Side-by-side Analysis of F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV) and Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (AIMT)

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) shares are down more than -14.63% this year and recently decreased -3.74% or -$5.37 to settle at $138.32. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT), on the other hand, is up 31.90% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $31.55 and has returned 0.80% during the past week.

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) and Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) are the two most active stocks in the Business Software & Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect FFIV to grow earnings at a 3.45% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, AIMT is expected to grow at a 34.60% annual rate. All else equal, AIMT’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV) has an EBITDA margin of 27.19%. This suggests that FFIV underlying business is more profitable

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. FFIV’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +3.07. Comparatively, AIMT’s free cash flow per share was -0.85.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. FFIV has a current ratio of 1.40 compared to 4.60 for AIMT. This means that AIMT can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. FFIV’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.26 for AIMT. AIMT is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

FFIV trades at a forward P/E of 12.50, a P/B of 4.73, and a P/S of 3.90, compared to a P/B of 12.93, for AIMT. FFIV is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. FFIV is currently priced at a -13.55% to its one-year price target of 160.00. Comparatively, AIMT is -32.74% relative to its price target of 46.91. This suggests that AIMT is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. FFIV has a beta of 1.04 and AIMT’s beta is -0.04. AIMT’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. FFIV has a short ratio of 3.00 compared to a short interest of 12.94 for AIMT. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for FFIV.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) beats F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) on a total of 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. AIMT is more profitable and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, AIMT is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, AIMT is more undervalued relative to its price target.