A Side-by-side Analysis of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (DK) and Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM)

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) shares are up more than 6.31% this year and recently increased 0.49% or $0.17 to settle at $34.56. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM), on the other hand, is down -62.44% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $4.00 and has returned 0.76% during the past week.

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) and Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) are the two most active stocks in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 8.16% for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM). DK’s ROI is 14.20% while RYAM has a ROI of 9.20%. The interpretation is that DK’s business generates a higher return on investment than RYAM’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. DK’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.13. Comparatively, RYAM’s free cash flow per share was -0.33. On a percent-of-sales basis, DK’s free cash flow was 0.82% while RYAM converted -0.98% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, DK is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. DK has a current ratio of 1.30 compared to 2.10 for RYAM. This means that RYAM can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. DK’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.18 versus a D/E of 1.93 for RYAM. RYAM is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

DK trades at a forward P/E of 10.69, a P/B of 1.53, and a P/S of 0.26, compared to a P/B of 0.35, and a P/S of 0.14 for RYAM. DK is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. DK is currently priced at a -18.55% to its one-year price target of 42.43. Comparatively, RYAM is -38.46% relative to its price target of 6.50. This suggests that RYAM is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. DK has a beta of 1.61 and RYAM’s beta is 3.76. DK’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. DK has a short ratio of 5.31 compared to a short interest of 3.52 for RYAM. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for RYAM.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) beats Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) on a total of 6 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. RYAM is more profitable. In terms of valuation, RYAM is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, RYAM is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, RYAM has better sentiment signals based on short interest.