A Side-by-side Analysis of Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) and Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE)

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) shares are up more than 17.46% this year and recently increased 1.66% or $3.08 to settle at $188.90. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE), on the other hand, is up 38.18% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $159.24 and has returned 1.77% during the past week.

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) and Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) are the two most active stocks in the Beverages – Wineries & Distillers industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect STZ to grow earnings at a 6.11% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ARE is expected to grow at a 0.10% annual rate. All else equal, STZ’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 58.84% for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE). STZ’s ROI is 6.40% while ARE has a ROI of 2.90%. The interpretation is that STZ’s business generates a higher return on investment than ARE’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. STZ’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +2.56. Comparatively, ARE’s free cash flow per share was +0.74. On a percent-of-sales basis, STZ’s free cash flow was 6.04% while ARE converted 6.32% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ARE is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

STZ’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.14 versus a D/E of 0.87 for ARE. STZ is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

STZ trades at a forward P/E of 20.55, a P/B of 3.18, and a P/S of 4.32, compared to a forward P/E of 60.11, a P/B of 2.31, and a P/S of 12.57 for ARE. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. STZ is currently priced at a -16.34% to its one-year price target of 225.79. Comparatively, ARE is -5.38% relative to its price target of 168.30. This suggests that STZ is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. STZ has a beta of 0.65 and ARE’s beta is 0.71. STZ’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. STZ has a short ratio of 6.21 compared to a short interest of 12.37 for ARE. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for STZ.

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) beats Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. STZ is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, STZ is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, STZ is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, STZ has better sentiment signals based on short interest.