A Side-by-side Analysis of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (CHRS) and Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) shares are up more than 102.76% this year and recently increased 1.89% or $0.34 to settle at $18.35. Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO), on the other hand, is down -80.34% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $1.03 and has returned 1.23% during the past week.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) and Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect CHRS to grow earnings at a 23.00% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (CHRS) has an EBITDA margin of 10.65%. This suggests that CHRS underlying business is more profitable

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. CHRS’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.40. Comparatively, BNGO’s free cash flow per share was -0.66.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. CHRS has a current ratio of 3.30 compared to 2.40 for BNGO. This means that CHRS can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

CHRS trades at a forward P/E of 7.76, a P/B of 22.94, and a P/S of 5.44, compared to a P/S of 2.44 for BNGO. CHRS is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. CHRS is currently priced at a -43.66% to its one-year price target of 32.57. Comparatively, BNGO is -65.67% relative to its price target of 3.00. This suggests that BNGO is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. CHRS has a short ratio of 7.62 compared to a short interest of 0.44 for BNGO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BNGO.

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) beats Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) on a total of 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. BNGO is growing fastly. In terms of valuation, BNGO is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, BNGO is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, BNGO has better sentiment signals based on short interest.