A Side-by-side Analysis of Bilibili Inc. (BILI) and AECOM (ACM)

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) shares are up more than 22.96% this year and recently decreased -0.55% or -$0.1 to settle at $17.94. AECOM (NYSE:ACM), on the other hand, is up 64.49% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $43.59 and has returned 1.66% during the past week.

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) and AECOM (NYSE:ACM) are the two most active stocks in the Internet Information Providers industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Comparatively, ACM is expected to grow at a 10.72% annual rate. All else equal, ACM’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 1.5% for AECOM (ACM). BILI’s ROI is -10.90% while ACM has a ROI of 0.30%. The interpretation is that ACM’s business generates a higher return on investment than BILI’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. On a percent-of-sales basis, BILI’s free cash flow was 0% while ACM converted 3.8% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ACM is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. BILI has a current ratio of 2.60 compared to 1.20 for ACM. This means that BILI can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. BILI’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.92 for ACM. ACM is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

BILI trades at a P/B of 5.45, and a P/S of 6.90, compared to a forward P/E of 11.74, a P/B of 1.86, and a P/S of 0.33 for ACM. BILI is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. BILI is currently priced at a -11.84% to its one-year price target of 20.35. Comparatively, ACM is -11.44% relative to its price target of 49.22. This suggests that BILI is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. BILI has a short ratio of 6.94 compared to a short interest of 4.21 for ACM. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ACM.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) beats Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ACM higher liquidity, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, ACM is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, ACM has better sentiment signals based on short interest.