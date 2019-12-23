A Side-by-side Analysis of Aqua America, Inc. (WTR) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD)

Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) shares are up more than 36.15% this year and recently increased 0.93% or $0.43 to settle at $46.55. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD), on the other hand, is up 46.83% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $235.00 and has returned 1.85% during the past week.

Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) are the two most active stocks in the Water Utilities industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect WTR to grow earnings at a 6.10% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, APD is expected to grow at a 11.79% annual rate. All else equal, APD’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 37.58% for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD). WTR’s ROI is 7.40% while APD has a ROI of 11.50%. The interpretation is that APD’s business generates a higher return on investment than WTR’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. WTR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.18. Comparatively, APD’s free cash flow per share was +1.03. On a percent-of-sales basis, WTR’s free cash flow was -0% while APD converted 2.55% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, APD is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. WTR has a current ratio of 6.20 compared to 2.50 for APD. This means that WTR can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. WTR’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.80 versus a D/E of 0.30 for APD. WTR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

WTR trades at a forward P/E of 29.44, a P/B of 2.80, and a P/S of 12.42, compared to a forward P/E of 22.45, a P/B of 4.69, and a P/S of 5.81 for APD. WTR is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. WTR is currently priced at a -2.12% to its one-year price target of 47.56. Comparatively, APD is -4.26% relative to its price target of 245.45. This suggests that APD is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. WTR has a beta of 0.32 and APD’s beta is 0.86. WTR’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. WTR has a short ratio of 8.80 compared to a short interest of 3.06 for APD. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for APD.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) beats Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. APD is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, APD is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, APD is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, APD has better sentiment signals based on short interest.