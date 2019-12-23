A Head to Head Comparison of resTORbio, Inc. (TORC) and At NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NXGN)

The shares of resTORbio, Inc. have decreased by more than -84.92% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 4.84% or $0.06 and now trades at $1.30. The shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN), has jumped by 2.97% year to date as of 12/20/2019. The shares currently trade at $15.60 and have been able to report a change of 5.62% over the past one week.

The stock of resTORbio, Inc. and NextGen Healthcare, Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Friday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

When a company is able to grow consistently in terms of earnings at a high compound rate have the highest likelihood of creating value for its shareholders over time. Analysts have predicted that TORC will grow it’s earning at a 29.30% annual rate in the next 5 years. This is in contrast to NXGN which will have a positive growth at a 6.71% annual rate. This means that the higher growth rate of TORC implies a greater potential for capital appreciation over the years.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. These figures suggest that NXGN ventures generate a higher ROI than that of TORC.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for TORC is 9.90 and that of NXGN is 1.30. This implies that it is easier for TORC to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than NXGN. The debt ratio of TORC is 0.00 compared to 0.00 for NXGN. NXGN can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than TORC.

TORC currently trades at a P/B of 0.43, while NXGN trades at a forward P/E of 18.33, a P/B of 2.61, and a P/S of 1.88. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, TORC is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of TORC is currently at a -35% to its one-year price target of 2.00. Looking at its rival pricing, NXGN is at a -2.13% relative to its price target of 15.94.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), TORC is given a 3.20 while 2.90 placed for NXGN. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for TORC stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for TORC is 1.05 while that of NXGN is just 8.17. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for TORC stock.

Conclusion

The stock of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. defeats that of resTORbio, Inc. when the two are compared, with NXGN taking 5 out of the total factors that were been considered. NXGN happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, NXGN is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for NXGN is better on when it is viewed on short interest.