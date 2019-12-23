A Head to Head Comparison of Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) and At Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR)

The shares of Old Republic International Corporation have increased by more than 13.63% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 0.54% or $0.12 and now trades at $22.39. The shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR), has jumped by 24.02% year to date as of 12/20/2019. The shares currently trade at $64.86 and have been able to report a change of -2.58% over the past one week.

The stock of Old Republic International Corporation and Restaurant Brands International Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Friday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. ORI has an EBITDA margin of 12.77%, this implies that the underlying business of QSR is more profitable. These figures suggest that ORI ventures generate a higher ROI than that of QSR.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, ORI’s free cash flow per share is a negative -0.1, while that of QSR is positive 2.95.

ORI currently trades at a forward P/E of 12.74, a P/B of 1.16, and a P/S of 1.05 while QSR trades at a P/B of 8.20, and a P/S of 3.51. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, ORI is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of ORI is currently at a -13.88% to its one-year price target of 26.00.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for ORI is 2.37 while that of QSR is just 2.75. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for ORI stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Old Republic International Corporation defeats that of Restaurant Brands International Inc. when the two are compared, with ORI taking 6 out of the total factors that were been considered. ORI happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, ORI is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for ORI is better on when it is viewed on short interest.