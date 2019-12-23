A Head to Head Comparison of Jabil Inc. (JBL) and At Affimed N.V. (AFMD)

The shares of Jabil Inc. have increased by more than 66.72% this year alone. The shares recently went down by -1.34% or -$0.56 and now trades at $41.33. The shares of Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD), has slumped by -11.58% year to date as of 12/20/2019. The shares currently trade at $2.75 and have been able to report a change of 7.84% over the past one week.

The stock of Jabil Inc. and Affimed N.V. were two of the most active stocks on Friday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. JBL has an EBITDA margin of 5.58%, this implies that the underlying business of JBL is more profitable. The ROI of JBL is 11.10% while that of AFMD is -43.50%. These figures suggest that JBL ventures generate a higher ROI than that of AFMD.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, JBL’s free cash flow per share is a negative -0.86.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for JBL is 1.00 and that of AFMD is 2.70. This implies that it is easier for JBL to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than AFMD. The debt ratio of JBL is 1.32 compared to 0.17 for AFMD. JBL can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than AFMD.

JBL currently trades at a forward P/E of 10.12, a P/B of 3.36, and a P/S of 0.24 while AFMD trades at a P/B of 6.88, and a P/S of 4.67. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, JBL is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of JBL is currently at a -9.76% to its one-year price target of 45.80. Looking at its rival pricing, AFMD is at a -60.37% relative to its price target of 6.94.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), JBL is given a 2.20 while 1.60 placed for AFMD. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for JBL stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for JBL is 3.18 while that of AFMD is just 7.09. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for JBL stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Jabil Inc. defeats that of Affimed N.V. when the two are compared, with JBL taking 7 out of the total factors that were been considered. JBL happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, JBL is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for JBL is better on when it is viewed on short interest.