A Head to Head Comparison of HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) and At Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (MGTA)

The shares of HollyFrontier Corporation have increased by more than 0.67% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 1.00% or $0.51 and now trades at $51.46. The shares of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA), has jumped by 154.56% year to date as of 12/20/2019. The shares currently trade at $14.51 and have been able to report a change of 14.25% over the past one week.

The stock of HollyFrontier Corporation and Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Friday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. HFC has an EBITDA margin of 10.85%, this implies that the underlying business of HFC is more profitable. These figures suggest that HFC ventures generate a higher ROI than that of MGTA.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for HFC is 2.10 and that of MGTA is 17.20. This implies that it is easier for HFC to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than MGTA. The debt ratio of HFC is 0.40 compared to 0.00 for MGTA. HFC can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than MGTA.

HFC currently trades at a forward P/E of 9.92, a P/B of 1.40, and a P/S of 0.47 while MGTA trades at a P/B of 3.49, This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, HFC is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of HFC is currently at a -13.31% to its one-year price target of 59.36. Looking at its rival pricing, MGTA is at a -28.17% relative to its price target of 20.20.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), HFC is given a 2.90 while 1.80 placed for MGTA. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for HFC stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for HFC is 5.75 while that of MGTA is just 17.44. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for HFC stock.

Conclusion

The stock of HollyFrontier Corporation defeats that of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. when the two are compared, with HFC taking 5 out of the total factors that were been considered. HFC happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, HFC is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for HFC is better on when it is viewed on short interest.