Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (ZAYO) vs. Telefonica, S.A. (TEF): Breaking Down the Communication Equipment Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) shares are up more than 51.31% this year and recently increased 0.35% or $0.12 to settle at $34.56. Telefonica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF), on the other hand, is down -14.78% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $7.21 and has returned -2.70% during the past week.

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) and Telefonica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) are the two most active stocks in the Communication Equipment industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect ZAYO to grow earnings at a 24.00% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 11.44% for Telefonica, S.A. (TEF). ZAYO’s ROI is 6.80% while TEF has a ROI of 7.00%. The interpretation is that TEF’s business generates a higher return on investment than ZAYO’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. ZAYO’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.40. Comparatively, TEF’s free cash flow per share was +0.25. On a percent-of-sales basis, ZAYO’s free cash flow was 3.67% while TEF converted 2.26% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ZAYO is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. ZAYO has a current ratio of 0.60 compared to 0.90 for TEF. This means that TEF can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. ZAYO’s debt-to-equity ratio is 4.38 versus a D/E of 3.80 for TEF. ZAYO is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

ZAYO trades at a forward P/E of 50.09, a P/B of 5.96, and a P/S of 3.18, compared to a forward P/E of 9.01, a P/B of 1.96, and a P/S of 0.68 for TEF. ZAYO is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. ZAYO is currently priced at a 0.32% to its one-year price target of 34.45. Comparatively, TEF is -7.92% relative to its price target of 7.83. This suggests that TEF is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. ZAYO has a beta of 0.74 and TEF’s beta is 0.69. TEF’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. ZAYO has a short ratio of 5.89 compared to a short interest of 1.58 for TEF. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TEF.

Telefonica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) beats Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. TEF is growing fastly, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, TEF is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, TEF is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, TEF has better sentiment signals based on short interest.