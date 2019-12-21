Workday, Inc. (WDAY) vs. The New York Times Company (NYT): Which is the Better Investment?

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) shares are up more than 1.18% this year and recently increased 0.06% or $0.09 to settle at $161.57. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT), on the other hand, is up 49.08% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $33.23 and has returned -0.27% during the past week.

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) and The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) are the two most active stocks in the Application Software industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect WDAY to grow earnings at a 25.47% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, NYT is expected to grow at a 4.40% annual rate. All else equal, WDAY’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 14% for The New York Times Company (NYT). WDAY’s ROI is -14.50% while NYT has a ROI of 10.20%. The interpretation is that NYT’s business generates a higher return on investment than WDAY’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. WDAY’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.89. Comparatively, NYT’s free cash flow per share was +0.23. On a percent-of-sales basis, WDAY’s free cash flow was 7.25% while NYT converted 2.18% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, WDAY is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. WDAY has a current ratio of 1.20 compared to 1.40 for NYT. This means that NYT can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. WDAY’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.54 versus a D/E of 0.22 for NYT. WDAY is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

WDAY trades at a forward P/E of 73.71, a P/B of 15.92, and a P/S of 10.82, compared to a forward P/E of 40.87, a P/B of 5.03, and a P/S of 3.11 for NYT. WDAY is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. WDAY is currently priced at a -19.87% to its one-year price target of 201.63. Comparatively, NYT is 1.47% relative to its price target of 32.75. This suggests that WDAY is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. WDAY has a beta of 1.53 and NYT’s beta is 1.17. NYT’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. WDAY has a short ratio of 3.25 compared to a short interest of 15.61 for NYT. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for WDAY.

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) beats Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. NYT is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, NYT is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis,