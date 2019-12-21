Which One Would be supreme gem? – Fiserv, Inc. (FISV), Spark Networks SE (LOV)

The shares of Fiserv, Inc. have increased by more than 58.52% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 0.53% or $0.61 and now trades at $116.50. The shares of Spark Networks SE (NYSE:LOV), has slumped by -43.02% year to date as of 12/19/2019. The shares currently trade at $4.49 and have been able to report a change of 0.00% over the past one week.

The stock of Fiserv, Inc. and Spark Networks SE were two of the most active stocks on Thursday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. FISV has an EBITDA margin of 33.66%, this implies that the underlying business of FISV is more profitable. The ROI of FISV is 16.70% while that of LOV is -6.30%. These figures suggest that FISV ventures generate a higher ROI than that of LOV.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, FISV’s free cash flow per share is a positive 16.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for FISV is 1.10 and that of LOV is 0.40. This implies that it is easier for FISV to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than LOV. The debt ratio of FISV is 0.69 compared to 0.68 for LOV. FISV can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than LOV.

FISV currently trades at a forward P/E of 23.47, a P/B of 2.09, and a P/S of 10.16 while LOV trades at a forward P/E of 6.68, a P/B of 3.16, and a P/S of 1.06. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, FISV is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of FISV is currently at a -6.44% to its one-year price target of 124.52. Looking at its rival pricing, LOV is at a -75.15% relative to its price target of 18.07.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), FISV is given a 1.80 while 1.50 placed for LOV. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for FISV stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for FISV is 4.60 while that of LOV is just 0.19. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for LOV stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Fiserv, Inc. defeats that of Spark Networks SE when the two are compared, with FISV taking 7 out of the total factors that were been considered. FISV happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, FISV is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for FISV is better on when it is viewed on short interest.