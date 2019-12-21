Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) vs. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF): Comparing the Catalog & Mail Order Houses Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) shares are up more than 154.76% this year and recently decreased -2.04% or -$0.29 to settle at $13.91. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF), on the other hand, is up 30.95% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $21.28 and has returned -1.44% during the past week.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) are the two most active stocks in the Catalog & Mail Order Houses industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect VIPS to grow earnings at a 4.97% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, JEF is expected to grow at a 18.00% annual rate. All else equal, JEF’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) has an EBITDA margin of 4.41%. This suggests that VIPS underlying business is more profitable VIPS’s ROI is 7.70% while JEF has a ROI of 2.40%. The interpretation is that VIPS’s business generates a higher return on investment than JEF’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. On a percent-of-sales basis, VIPS’s free cash flow was 0% while JEF converted 42.07% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, JEF is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. VIPS has a current ratio of 0.90 compared to 0.90 for JEF. This means that VIPS can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. VIPS’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.09 versus a D/E of 1.93 for JEF. JEF is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

VIPS trades at a forward P/E of 11.69, a P/B of 3.18, and a P/S of 0.72, compared to a forward P/E of 15.07, a P/B of 0.66, and a P/S of 1.39 for JEF. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. VIPS is currently priced at a 5.94% to its one-year price target of 13.13. Comparatively, JEF is -14.88% relative to its price target of 25.00. This suggests that JEF is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. VIPS has a beta of 1.97 and JEF’s beta is 1.51. JEF’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. VIPS has a short ratio of 1.75 compared to a short interest of 1.96 for JEF. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for VIPS.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) beats Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. JEF is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. JEF is more undervalued relative to its price target.