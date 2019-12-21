VEREIT, Inc. (VER) vs. Investors Bancorp, Inc. (ISBC): Comparing the REIT – Diversified Industry’s Most Active Stocks

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) shares are up more than 28.81% this year and recently increased 0.66% or $0.06 to settle at $9.21. Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC), on the other hand, is up 16.35% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $12.10 and has returned 0.33% during the past week.

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) and Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Diversified industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect VER to grow earnings at a 5.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ISBC is expected to grow at a 10.38% annual rate. All else equal, ISBC’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 96.48% for Investors Bancorp, Inc. (ISBC). VER’s ROI is 0.60% while ISBC has a ROI of 18.30%. The interpretation is that ISBC’s business generates a higher return on investment than VER’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. VER’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.00. Comparatively, ISBC’s free cash flow per share was -0.03. On a percent-of-sales basis, VER’s free cash flow was 0% while ISBC converted -0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, VER is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

VER’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.80 versus a D/E of 0.00 for ISBC. VER is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

VER trades at a forward P/E of 35.84, a P/B of 1.28, and a P/S of 7.91, compared to a forward P/E of 14.35, a P/B of 1.08, and a P/S of 3.24 for ISBC. VER is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. VER is currently priced at a -10.15% to its one-year price target of 10.25. Comparatively, ISBC is -13.57% relative to its price target of 14.00. This suggests that ISBC is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. VER has a beta of 0.55 and ISBC’s beta is 0.92. VER’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. VER has a short ratio of 1.83 compared to a short interest of 3.45 for ISBC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for VER.

Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) beats VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ISBC has higher cash flow per share, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, ISBC is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, ISBC is more undervalued relative to its price target.