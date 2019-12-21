The Southern Company (SO) vs. NiSource Inc. (NI): Breaking Down the Electric Utilities Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) shares are up more than 43.60% this year and recently decreased -0.88% or -$0.56 to settle at $63.07. NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI), on the other hand, is up 8.92% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $27.61 and has returned 3.52% during the past week.

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) and NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) are the two most active stocks in the Electric Utilities industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect SO to grow earnings at a 1.56% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, NI is expected to grow at a 4.20% annual rate. All else equal, NI’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 3.62% for NiSource Inc. (NI). SO’s ROI is 5.20% while NI has a ROI of 1.90%. The interpretation is that SO’s business generates a higher return on investment than NI’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. SO’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.29. Comparatively, NI’s free cash flow per share was -0.65. On a percent-of-sales basis, SO’s free cash flow was -1.29% while NI converted -4.75% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SO is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. SO has a current ratio of 0.90 compared to 0.40 for NI. This means that SO can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. SO’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.67 versus a D/E of 1.91 for NI. NI is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

SO trades at a forward P/E of 19.86, a P/B of 2.40, and a P/S of 3.03, compared to a forward P/E of 20.04, a P/B of 2.08, and a P/S of 1.96 for NI. SO is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. SO is currently priced at a 2.75% to its one-year price target of 61.38. Comparatively, NI is -7.97% relative to its price target of 30.00. This suggests that NI is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. SO has a beta of 0.16 and NI’s beta is 0.18. SO’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. SO has a short ratio of 4.13 compared to a short interest of 2.65 for NI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for NI.

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) beats NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SO is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk.