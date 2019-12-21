The Medicines Company (MDCO) vs. MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP): Comparing the Drugs – Generic Industry’s Most Active Stocks

The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) shares are up more than 342.82% this year and recently increased 0.72% or $0.6 to settle at $84.75. MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP), on the other hand, is up 16.40% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $30.74 and has returned 5.74% during the past week.

The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) and MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) are the two most active stocks in the Drugs – Generic industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect MDCO to grow earnings at a 37.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, MGP is expected to grow at a 7.78% annual rate. All else equal, MDCO’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 47.74% for MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP). MDCO’s ROI is -18.20% while MGP has a ROI of 7.50%. The interpretation is that MGP’s business generates a higher return on investment than MDCO’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. MDCO’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.76. Comparatively, MGP’s free cash flow per share was +0.24. On a percent-of-sales basis, MDCO’s free cash flow was -0.99% while MGP converted 2.29% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MGP is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

MDCO trades at compared to a forward P/E of 26.96, a P/B of 1.38, and a P/S of 12.70 for MGP. MDCO is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. MDCO is currently priced at a 9.28% to its one-year price target of 77.55. Comparatively, MGP is -13.97% relative to its price target of 35.73. This suggests that MGP is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. MDCO has a beta of 1.09 and MGP’s beta is 0.51. MGP’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. MDCO has a short ratio of 6.32 compared to a short interest of 9.69 for MGP. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MDCO.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) beats The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. MGP is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, MDCO is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, MGP is more undervalued relative to its price target.