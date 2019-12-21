The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) and QEP Resources, Inc. (QEP) Go Head-to-head

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) shares are up more than 16.06% this year and recently decreased -0.95% or -$0.46 to settle at $48.20. QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP), on the other hand, is down -23.98% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $4.28 and has returned 12.04% during the past week.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) and QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) are the two most active stocks in the Investment Brokerage – National industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect SCHW to grow earnings at a 1.90% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, QEP is expected to grow at a -5.69% annual rate. All else equal, SCHW’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) has an EBITDA margin of 109.68%. This suggests that SCHW underlying business is more profitable SCHW’s ROI is 1.40% while QEP has a ROI of -17.90%. The interpretation is that SCHW’s business generates a higher return on investment than QEP’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. SCHW’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +3.71. Comparatively, QEP’s free cash flow per share was -0.04. On a percent-of-sales basis, SCHW’s free cash flow was 46.96% while QEP converted -0.49% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SCHW is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

SCHW’s debt-to-equity ratio is 11.68 versus a D/E of 0.75 for QEP. SCHW is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

SCHW trades at a forward P/E of 19.25, a P/B of 3.38, and a P/S of 5.28, compared to a forward P/E of 8.21, a P/B of 0.37, and a P/S of 0.83 for QEP. SCHW is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. SCHW is currently priced at a -8.8% to its one-year price target of 52.85. Comparatively, QEP is -34.86% relative to its price target of 6.57. This suggests that QEP is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. SCHW has a beta of 1.41 and QEP’s beta is 2.03. SCHW’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. SCHW has a short ratio of 2.86 compared to a short interest of 2.88 for QEP. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SCHW.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) beats QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SCHW is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. Finally, SCHW has better sentiment signals based on short interest.