Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) vs. At Union Pacific Corporation (UNP): Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

The shares of Southwest Airlines Co. have increased by more than 16.35% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 0.90% or $0.48 and now trades at $54.08. The shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP), has jumped by 28.39% year to date as of 12/19/2019. The shares currently trade at $177.47 and have been able to report a change of 1.28% over the past one week.

The stock of Southwest Airlines Co. and Union Pacific Corporation were two of the most active stocks on Thursday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

When a company is able to grow consistently in terms of earnings at a high compound rate have the highest likelihood of creating value for its shareholders over time. Analysts have predicted that LUV will grow it’s earning at a 10.77% annual rate in the next 5 years. This is in contrast to UNP which will have a positive growth at a 10.10% annual rate. This means that the higher growth rate of LUV implies a greater potential for capital appreciation over the years.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. LUV has an EBITDA margin of 19.05%, this implies that the underlying business of UNP is more profitable. The ROI of LUV is 18.90% while that of UNP is 15.50%. These figures suggest that LUV ventures generate a higher ROI than that of UNP.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, LUV’s free cash flow per share is a positive 2.78, while that of UNP is positive 3.25.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for LUV is 0.70 and that of UNP is 0.90. This implies that it is easier for LUV to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than UNP. The debt ratio of LUV is 0.31 compared to 1.43 for UNP. UNP can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than LUV.

LUV currently trades at a forward P/E of 10.93, a P/B of 2.90, and a P/S of 1.28 while UNP trades at a forward P/E of 18.49, a P/B of 6.89, and a P/S of 5.58. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, LUV is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of LUV is currently at a -10.03% to its one-year price target of 60.11. Looking at its rival pricing, UNP is at a -1.99% relative to its price target of 181.08.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), LUV is given a 2.50 while 2.30 placed for UNP. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for LUV stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for LUV is 3.99 while that of UNP is just 2.12. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for UNP stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Union Pacific Corporation defeats that of Southwest Airlines Co. when the two are compared, with UNP taking 6 out of the total factors that were been considered. UNP happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, UNP is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for UNP is better on when it is viewed on short interest.