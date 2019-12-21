Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK) vs. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (LTRPA): Which is the Better Investment?

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) shares are down more than -45.03% this year and recently increased 0.47% or $0.1 to settle at $21.23. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA), on the other hand, is down -52.99% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $7.47 and has returned 2.33% during the past week.

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) and Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) are the two most active stocks in the Application Software industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. WORK’s ROI is 27.70% while LTRPA has a ROI of 8.60%. The interpretation is that WORK’s business generates a higher return on investment than LTRPA’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. WORK’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.04. Comparatively, LTRPA’s free cash flow per share was -0.32. On a percent-of-sales basis, WORK’s free cash flow was -0.01% while LTRPA converted -1.49% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, WORK is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. WORK has a current ratio of 2.30 compared to 1.70 for LTRPA. This means that WORK can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. WORK’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 1.70 for LTRPA. LTRPA is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

WORK trades at a P/B of 15.96, and a P/S of 20.01, compared to a P/B of 1.64, and a P/S of 0.36 for LTRPA. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. WORK is currently priced at a -22.21% to its one-year price target of 27.29. Comparatively, LTRPA is -6.63% relative to its price target of 8.00. This suggests that WORK is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. WORK has a short ratio of 4.35 compared to a short interest of 1.81 for LTRPA. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for LTRPA.

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) beats Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. WORK generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. WORK is more undervalued relative to its price target.