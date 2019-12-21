Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) and Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) Go Head-to-head

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) shares are up more than 75.84% this year and recently increased 1.71% or $1.98 to settle at $117.85. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD), on the other hand, is up 339.36% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $10.94 and has returned 17.63% during the past week.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) and Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) are the two most active stocks in the Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect SWKS to grow earnings at a 14.05% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, DBD is expected to grow at a 3.00% annual rate. All else equal, SWKS’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 3.54% for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD). SWKS’s ROI is 20.70% while DBD has a ROI of -18.00%. The interpretation is that SWKS’s business generates a higher return on investment than DBD’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. SWKS’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.50. Comparatively, DBD’s free cash flow per share was +0.85. On a percent-of-sales basis, SWKS’s free cash flow was 7.57% while DBD converted 1.43% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SWKS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. SWKS has a current ratio of 6.00 compared to 1.20 for DBD. This means that SWKS can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

SWKS trades at a forward P/E of 15.77, a P/B of 4.89, and a P/S of 5.97, compared to a forward P/E of 12.46, and a P/S of 0.18 for DBD. SWKS is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. SWKS is currently priced at a 11.98% to its one-year price target of 105.24. Comparatively, DBD is -15.85% relative to its price target of 13.00. This suggests that DBD is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. SWKS has a beta of 1.07 and DBD’s beta is 2.72. SWKS’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. SWKS has a short ratio of 3.40 compared to a short interest of 10.28 for DBD. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SWKS.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) beats Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SWKS is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. Finally, SWKS has better sentiment signals based on short interest.