Should You Buy Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) or Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY)?

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) shares are down more than -35.34% this year and recently increased 1.73% or $0.17 to settle at $9.97. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY), on the other hand, is up 67.37% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $88.64 and has returned 3.85% during the past week.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) and Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) are the two most active stocks in the Drug Manufacturers – Other industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect TEVA to grow earnings at a -4.05% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, BBY is expected to grow at a 7.25% annual rate. All else equal, BBY’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 6.1% for Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY). TEVA’s ROI is -3.20% while BBY has a ROI of 31.90%. The interpretation is that BBY’s business generates a higher return on investment than TEVA’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. TEVA’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.70. Comparatively, BBY’s free cash flow per share was -0.08. On a percent-of-sales basis, TEVA’s free cash flow was 9.85% while BBY converted -0.05% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, TEVA is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. TEVA has a current ratio of 0.90 compared to 1.00 for BBY. This means that BBY can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. TEVA’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.95 versus a D/E of 0.40 for BBY. TEVA is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

TEVA trades at a forward P/E of 4.07, a P/B of 0.79, and a P/S of 0.63, compared to a forward P/E of 14.25, a P/B of 7.47, and a P/S of 0.53 for BBY. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. TEVA is currently priced at a 12.15% to its one-year price target of 8.89. Comparatively, BBY is 3.15% relative to its price target of 85.93. This suggests that BBY is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. TEVA has a beta of 1.84 and BBY’s beta is 1.15. BBY’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. TEVA has a short ratio of 3.42 compared to a short interest of 4.07 for BBY. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TEVA.

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) beats Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. BBY has higher cash flow per share, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. BBY is more undervalued relative to its price target.