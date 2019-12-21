Should You Buy Range Resources Corporation (RRC) or Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE)?

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) shares are down more than -47.75% this year and recently increased 1.63% or $0.08 to settle at $5.00. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE), on the other hand, is down -3.15% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $109.10 and has returned -3.88% during the past week.

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) and Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) are the two most active stocks in the Independent Oil & Gas industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Comparatively, EXPE is expected to grow at a 8.80% annual rate. All else equal, EXPE’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. EBITDA margin of 15.5% for Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE). RRC’s ROI is -18.70% while EXPE has a ROI of 8.00%. The interpretation is that EXPE’s business generates a higher return on investment than RRC’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. RRC’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.32. Comparatively, EXPE’s free cash flow per share was -7.98. On a percent-of-sales basis, RRC’s free cash flow was -2.45% while EXPE converted -10.3% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, RRC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. RRC has a current ratio of 0.70 compared to 0.80 for EXPE. This means that EXPE can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. RRC’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.75 versus a D/E of 1.18 for EXPE. EXPE is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

RRC trades at a forward P/E of 121.95, a P/B of 0.30, and a P/S of 0.46, compared to a forward P/E of 15.63, a P/B of 3.84, and a P/S of 1.34 for EXPE. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. RRC is currently priced at a -14.97% to its one-year price target of 5.88. Comparatively, EXPE is -15.75% relative to its price target of 129.50. This suggests that EXPE is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. RRC has a beta of 0.97 and EXPE’s beta is 0.99. RRC’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. RRC has a short ratio of 6.77 compared to a short interest of 2.39 for EXPE. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for EXPE.

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) beats Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. EXPE has higher cash flow per share, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment and higher liquidity. EXPE is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, EXPE has better sentiment signals based on short interest.