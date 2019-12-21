Should You Buy HP Inc. (HPQ) or BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ)?

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) shares are down more than -0.78% this year and recently decreased -0.15% or -$0.03 to settle at $20.30. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ), on the other hand, is up 2.75% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $22.77 and has returned -4.33% during the past week.

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) and BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) are the two most active stocks in the Diversified Computer Systems industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect HPQ to grow earnings at a 3.06% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, BJ is expected to grow at a 11.20% annual rate. All else equal, BJ’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. EBITDA margin of 3.79% for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ). HPQ’s ROI is 112.30% while BJ has a ROI of 17.80%. The interpretation is that HPQ’s business generates a higher return on investment than BJ’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. HPQ’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.10. Comparatively, BJ’s free cash flow per share was -0.39. On a percent-of-sales basis, HPQ’s free cash flow was 0.25% while BJ converted -0.41% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, HPQ is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. HPQ has a current ratio of 0.80 compared to 0.80 for BJ. This means that HPQ can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

HPQ trades at a forward P/E of 8.80, and a P/S of 0.51, compared to a forward P/E of 13.98, and a P/S of 0.24 for BJ. HPQ is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. HPQ is currently priced at a -1.07% to its one-year price target of 20.52. Comparatively, BJ is -22.15% relative to its price target of 29.25. This suggests that BJ is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. HPQ has a short ratio of 1.05 compared to a short interest of 6.67 for BJ. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for HPQ.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) beats HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) on a total of 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. BJ generates a higher return on investment, is more profitable and has lower financial risk. BJ is more undervalued relative to its price target.