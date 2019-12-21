Should You Buy Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) or SLM Corporation (SLM)?

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) shares are up more than 4.38% this year and recently decreased -0.59% or -$0.39 to settle at $65.29. SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM), on the other hand, is up 8.90% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $9.05 and has returned 0.44% during the past week.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) and SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect GILD to grow earnings at a 1.71% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, SLM is expected to grow at a 15.45% annual rate. All else equal, SLM’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 109.73% for SLM Corporation (SLM). GILD’s ROI is 12.00% while SLM has a ROI of 1.80%. The interpretation is that GILD’s business generates a higher return on investment than SLM’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. GILD’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.50. Comparatively, SLM’s free cash flow per share was -0.03. On a percent-of-sales basis, GILD’s free cash flow was 8.58% while SLM converted -0.67% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, GILD is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

GILD’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.19 versus a D/E of 9.89 for SLM. SLM is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

GILD trades at a forward P/E of 9.41, a P/B of 4.02, and a P/S of 3.80, compared to a forward P/E of 6.52, a P/B of 1.38, and a P/S of 1.70 for SLM. GILD is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. GILD is currently priced at a -16.6% to its one-year price target of 78.29. Comparatively, SLM is -26.6% relative to its price target of 12.33. This suggests that SLM is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. GILD has a beta of 1.14 and SLM’s beta is 1.42. GILD’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. GILD has a short ratio of 2.46 compared to a short interest of 4.40 for SLM. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for GILD.

SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) beats Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SLM generates a higher return on investment and is more profitable. In terms of valuation, SLM is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, SLM is more undervalued relative to its price target.