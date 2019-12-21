Should You Buy Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) or Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC)?

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) shares are up more than 2.09% this year and recently decreased -0.22% or -$0.11 to settle at $49.89. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC), on the other hand, is up 9.13% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $17.33 and has returned -0.57% during the past week.

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) and Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) are the two most active stocks in the Personal Computers industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect DELL to grow earnings at a 9.99% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ROIC is expected to grow at a 8.00% annual rate. All else equal, DELL’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 70.31% for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC). DELL’s ROI is 0.00% while ROIC has a ROI of 4.10%. The interpretation is that ROIC’s business generates a higher return on investment than DELL’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. DELL’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.72. Comparatively, ROIC’s free cash flow per share was +0.14. On a percent-of-sales basis, DELL’s free cash flow was 1.39% while ROIC converted 0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, DELL is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

DELL trades at a forward P/E of 7.35, and a P/S of 0.40, compared to a forward P/E of 49.80, a P/B of 1.69, and a P/S of 6.88 for ROIC. DELL is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. DELL is currently priced at a -22.22% to its one-year price target of 64.14. Comparatively, ROIC is -10.95% relative to its price target of 19.46. This suggests that DELL is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. DELL has a beta of 0.73 and ROIC’s beta is 0.70. ROIC’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. DELL has a short ratio of 1.52 compared to a short interest of 5.66 for ROIC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for DELL.

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) beats Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) on a total of 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. DELL is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, DELL is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, DELL is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, DELL has better sentiment signals based on short interest.