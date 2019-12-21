Should You Buy Commercial Metals Company (CMC) or BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (BDSI)?

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) shares are up more than 35.83% this year and recently decreased -0.78% or -$0.17 to settle at $21.76. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI), on the other hand, is up 75.14% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $6.48 and has returned 0.31% during the past week.

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) and BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) are the two most active stocks in the Steel & Iron industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect CMC to grow earnings at a 5.35% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, BDSI is expected to grow at a 25.00% annual rate. All else equal, BDSI’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 5.48% for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (BDSI). CMC’s ROI is 9.70% while BDSI has a ROI of -29.10%. The interpretation is that CMC’s business generates a higher return on investment than BDSI’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. CMC’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.63. Comparatively, BDSI’s free cash flow per share was -0.01. On a percent-of-sales basis, CMC’s free cash flow was 3.32% while BDSI converted -0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CMC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. CMC has a current ratio of 3.00 compared to 2.30 for BDSI. This means that CMC can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CMC’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.77 versus a D/E of 0.86 for BDSI. BDSI is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CMC trades at a forward P/E of 10.54, a P/B of 1.58, and a P/S of 0.45, compared to a forward P/E of 21.11, a P/B of 8.53, and a P/S of 6.01 for BDSI. CMC is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. CMC is currently priced at a -6.41% to its one-year price target of 23.25. Comparatively, BDSI is -20.69% relative to its price target of 8.17. This suggests that BDSI is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. CMC has a beta of 1.80 and BDSI’s beta is 0.46. BDSI’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. CMC has a short ratio of 5.05 compared to a short interest of 2.25 for BDSI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BDSI.

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) beats BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CMC is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, CMC is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis,