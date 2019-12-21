Should You Buy CenturyLink, Inc. (CTL) or Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD)?

CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares are down more than -12.01% this year and recently increased 0.68% or $0.09 to settle at $13.33. Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD), on the other hand, is up 67.20% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $37.52 and has returned -1.50% during the past week.

CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) and Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) are the two most active stocks in the Telecom Services – Domestic industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect CTL to grow earnings at a 7.40% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. CTL’s ROI is 0.90% while PDD has a ROI of -57.40%. The interpretation is that CTL’s business generates a higher return on investment than PDD’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. CTL’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.61. Comparatively, PDD’s free cash flow per share was -. On a percent-of-sales basis, CTL’s free cash flow was 2.84% while PDD converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CTL is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. CTL has a current ratio of 0.70 compared to 1.90 for PDD. This means that PDD can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CTL’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.57 versus a D/E of 0.20 for PDD. CTL is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CTL trades at a forward P/E of 9.34, a P/B of 1.05, and a P/S of 0.65, compared to a forward P/E of 169.01, a P/B of 11.80, and a P/S of 12.72 for PDD. CTL is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. CTL is currently priced at a 2.54% to its one-year price target of 13.00. Comparatively, PDD is -3.27% relative to its price target of 38.79. This suggests that PDD is the better investment over the next year.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. CTL has a short ratio of 9.08 compared to a short interest of 3.26 for PDD. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PDD.

CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) beats Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CTL is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, CTL is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis,