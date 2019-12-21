Should You Buy Altria Group, Inc. (MO) or KB Home (KBH)?

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) shares are up more than 2.83% this year and recently decreased -1.11% or -$0.57 to settle at $50.79. KB Home (NYSE:KBH), on the other hand, is up 71.15% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $32.69 and has returned -5.79% during the past week.

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) and KB Home (NYSE:KBH) are the two most active stocks in the Cigarettes industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect MO to grow earnings at a 6.17% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, KBH is expected to grow at a 7.60% annual rate. All else equal, KBH’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn't very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. MO's EBITDA margin is compared to an EBITDA margin of 7.77% for KB Home (KBH). MO's ROI is 17.00% while KBH has a ROI of 6.50%. The interpretation is that MO's business generates a higher return on investment than KBH's.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. MO’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.70. Comparatively, KBH’s free cash flow per share was +0.11. On a percent-of-sales basis, MO’s free cash flow was 5.15% while KBH converted 0.21% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MO is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

MO’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.65 versus a D/E of 0.82 for KBH. MO is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

MO trades at a forward P/E of 11.42, a P/B of 8.99, and a P/S of 3.76, compared to a forward P/E of 9.63, a P/B of 1.28, and a P/S of 0.66 for KBH. MO is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. MO is currently priced at a -4.62% to its one-year price target of 53.25. Comparatively, KBH is -11.65% relative to its price target of 37.00. This suggests that KBH is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. MO has a beta of 0.46 and KBH’s beta is 1.24. MO’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. MO has a short ratio of 1.81 compared to a short interest of 1.39 for KBH. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for KBH.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) beats Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. KBH is more profitable and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, KBH is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, KBH is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, KBH has better sentiment signals based on short interest.