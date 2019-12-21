Set Sail With International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY)

The shares of International Business Machines Corporation have increased by more than 18.38% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 0.11% or $0.15 and now trades at $134.56. The shares of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY), has slumped by -6.08% year to date as of 12/19/2019. The shares currently trade at $1.70 and have been able to report a change of 53.15% over the past one week.

The stock of International Business Machines Corporation and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Thursday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. IBM has an EBITDA margin of 22.44%, this implies that the underlying business of IBM is more profitable. These figures suggest that IBM ventures generate a higher ROI than that of ONCY.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for IBM is 1.10 and that of ONCY is 3.80. This implies that it is easier for IBM to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than ONCY. The debt ratio of IBM is 3.69 compared to 0.19 for ONCY. IBM can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than ONCY.

IBM currently trades at a forward P/E of 10.11, a P/B of 6.64, and a P/S of 1.56 while ONCY trades at a P/B of 14.17, This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, IBM is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of IBM is currently at a -9.27% to its one-year price target of 148.30.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for IBM is 3.91 while that of ONCY is just 1.73. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for ONCY stock.

Conclusion

The stock of International Business Machines Corporation defeats that of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. when the two are compared, with IBM taking 6 out of the total factors that were been considered. IBM happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, IBM is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for IBM is better on when it is viewed on short interest.