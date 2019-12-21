Roku, Inc. (ROKU) and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) Go Head-to-head

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) shares are up more than 349.51% this year and recently increased 2.45% or $3.29 to settle at $137.73. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR), on the other hand, is up 24.03% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $15.86 and has returned -1.25% during the past week.

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) are the two most active stocks in the CATV Systems industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect ROKU to grow earnings at a 13.70% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 12.66% for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR). ROKU’s ROI is -5.20% while PBR has a ROI of 7.90%. The interpretation is that PBR’s business generates a higher return on investment than ROKU’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. ROKU’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.08. Comparatively, PBR’s free cash flow per share was +1.46. On a percent-of-sales basis, ROKU’s free cash flow was -0% while PBR converted 9.96% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, PBR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. ROKU has a current ratio of 2.50 compared to 1.10 for PBR. This means that ROKU can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. ROKU’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 1.22 for PBR. PBR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

ROKU trades at a P/B of 34.69, and a P/S of 17.25, compared to a forward P/E of 12.96, a P/B of 1.38, and a P/S of 1.38 for PBR. ROKU is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. ROKU is currently priced at a -6.15% to its one-year price target of 146.75. Comparatively, PBR is -20.34% relative to its price target of 19.91. This suggests that PBR is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. ROKU has a short ratio of 0.51 compared to a short interest of 1.24 for PBR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ROKU.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) beats Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. PBR is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, PBR is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, PBR is more undervalued relative to its price target.