Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RARX) vs. Flotek Industries, Inc. (FTK): Breaking Down the Biotechnology Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX) shares are up more than 157.42% this year and recently decreased -0.15% or -$0.07 to settle at $46.85. Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK), on the other hand, is up 82.57% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $1.99 and has returned 11.17% during the past week.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX) and Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Comparatively, FTK is expected to grow at a 10.00% annual rate. All else equal, FTK’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. RARX’s ROI is -32.00% while FTK has a ROI of -26.10%. The interpretation is that FTK’s business generates a higher return on investment than RARX’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. RARX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.47. Comparatively, FTK’s free cash flow per share was +0.16. On a percent-of-sales basis, RARX’s free cash flow was -0.89% while FTK converted 0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, FTK is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. RARX has a current ratio of 25.70 compared to 8.60 for FTK. This means that RARX can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. RARX’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.00 for FTK. RARX is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

RARX trades at a P/B of 7.30, and a P/S of 402.91, compared to a P/B of 0.55, and a P/S of 0.80 for FTK. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. RARX is currently priced at a -2.4% to its one-year price target of 48.00. Comparatively, FTK is -33.67% relative to its price target of 3.00. This suggests that FTK is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. RARX has a short ratio of 3.45 compared to a short interest of 16.10 for FTK. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for RARX.

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) beats Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. FTK higher liquidity, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, FTK is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, FTK is more undervalued relative to its price target.