Outfront Media Inc. (OUT) vs. KLA Corporation (KLAC): Which is the Better Investment?

Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) shares are up more than 44.48% this year and recently decreased -1.43% or -$0.38 to settle at $26.18. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC), on the other hand, is up 96.07% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $175.46 and has returned 2.33% during the past week.

Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) and KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) are the two most active stocks in the Marketing Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect OUT to grow earnings at a 6.70% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, KLAC is expected to grow at a 13.56% annual rate. All else equal, KLAC’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 27.73% for KLA Corporation (KLAC). OUT’s ROI is 6.70% while KLAC has a ROI of 20.50%. The interpretation is that KLAC’s business generates a higher return on investment than OUT’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. OUT’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.00. Comparatively, KLAC’s free cash flow per share was +2.14. On a percent-of-sales basis, OUT’s free cash flow was 0% while KLAC converted 7.39% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, KLAC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. OUT has a current ratio of 0.70 compared to 2.20 for KLAC. This means that KLAC can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. OUT’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.22 versus a D/E of 0.00 for KLAC. OUT is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

OUT trades at a forward P/E of 20.06, a P/B of 3.44, and a P/S of 2.14, compared to a forward P/E of 15.80, a P/B of 10.46, and a P/S of 5.67 for KLAC. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. OUT is currently priced at a -11.76% to its one-year price target of 29.67. Comparatively, KLAC is -6.14% relative to its price target of 186.93. This suggests that OUT is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. OUT has a beta of 1.05 and KLAC’s beta is 1.68. OUT’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. OUT has a short ratio of 2.82 compared to a short interest of 1.71 for KLAC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for KLAC.

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) beats Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. KLAC , is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. Finally, KLAC has better sentiment signals based on short interest.