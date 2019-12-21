Oracle Corporation (ORCL) and Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (STML) Go Head-to-head

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) shares are up more than 17.92% this year and recently decreased -0.28% or -$0.15 to settle at $53.24. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML), on the other hand, is up 9.68% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $10.42 and has returned 2.16% during the past week.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) and Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) are the two most active stocks in the Application Software industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect ORCL to grow earnings at a 10.03% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. Oracle Corporation (ORCL) has an EBITDA margin of 20.24%. This suggests that ORCL underlying business is more profitable ORCL’s ROI is 15.30% while STML has a ROI of -204.50%. The interpretation is that ORCL’s business generates a higher return on investment than STML’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. ORCL’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.18. Comparatively, STML’s free cash flow per share was -0.25. On a percent-of-sales basis, ORCL’s free cash flow was -1.46% while STML converted -2.51% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ORCL is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. ORCL has a current ratio of 2.40 compared to 8.80 for STML. This means that STML can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. ORCL’s debt-to-equity ratio is 3.32 versus a D/E of 0.00 for STML. ORCL is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

ORCL trades at a forward P/E of 12.63, a P/B of 11.09, and a P/S of 4.58, compared to a P/B of 2.60, and a P/S of 16.88 for STML. ORCL is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. ORCL is currently priced at a -5.38% to its one-year price target of 56.27. Comparatively, STML is -62.93% relative to its price target of 28.11. This suggests that STML is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. ORCL has a beta of 1.15 and STML’s beta is 1.41. ORCL’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. ORCL has a short ratio of 3.25 compared to a short interest of 8.09 for STML. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ORCL.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) beats Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ORCL is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. Finally, ORCL has better sentiment signals based on short interest.