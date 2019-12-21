Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) and Caleres, Inc. (CAL) Go Head-to-head

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) shares are up more than 48.79% this year and recently increased 0.62% or $0.65 to settle at $106.25. Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL), on the other hand, is down -18.25% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $22.75 and has returned -0.04% during the past week.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) and Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Comparatively, CAL is expected to grow at a 15.00% annual rate. All else equal, CAL’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 1.54% for Caleres, Inc. (CAL). NBIX’s ROI is 4.20% while CAL has a ROI of -0.30%. The interpretation is that NBIX’s business generates a higher return on investment than CAL’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. NBIX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.98. Comparatively, CAL’s free cash flow per share was +0.40. On a percent-of-sales basis, NBIX’s free cash flow was 0.02% while CAL converted 0.57% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CAL is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. NBIX has a current ratio of 7.10 compared to 1.00 for CAL. This means that NBIX can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. NBIX’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.76 for CAL. CAL is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

NBIX trades at a forward P/E of 29.96, a P/B of 17.00, and a P/S of 14.59, compared to a forward P/E of 8.76, a P/B of 1.37, and a P/S of 0.32 for CAL. NBIX is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. NBIX is currently priced at a -8.85% to its one-year price target of 116.56. Comparatively, CAL is -9.9% relative to its price target of 25.25. This suggests that CAL is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. NBIX has a beta of 1.25 and CAL’s beta is 0.82. CAL’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. NBIX has a short ratio of 4.86 compared to a short interest of 10.63 for CAL. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for NBIX.

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) beats Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CAL is more profitable and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, CAL is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, CAL is more undervalued relative to its price target.