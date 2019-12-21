Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) vs. Correvio Pharma Corp. (CORV): Breaking Down the Oil & Gas Pipelines Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) shares are up more than 35.50% this year and recently increased 0.58% or $0.12 to settle at $20.84. Correvio Pharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CORV), on the other hand, is down -85.35% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $0.36 and has returned -6.47% during the past week.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) and Correvio Pharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CORV) are the two most active stocks in the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect KMI to grow earnings at a 8.04% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CORV is expected to grow at a 28.00% annual rate. All else equal, CORV’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) has an EBITDA margin of 18.48%. This suggests that KMI underlying business is more profitable KMI’s ROI is 4.10% while CORV has a ROI of -16.30%. The interpretation is that KMI’s business generates a higher return on investment than CORV’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. KMI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.00. Comparatively, CORV’s free cash flow per share was -0.21. On a percent-of-sales basis, KMI’s free cash flow was 0% while CORV converted -0.04% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, KMI is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. KMI has a current ratio of 0.30 compared to 1.50 for CORV. This means that CORV can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. KMI’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.09 versus a D/E of 29.33 for CORV. CORV is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

KMI trades at a forward P/E of 19.94, a P/B of 1.40, and a P/S of 3.45, compared to a P/B of 12.16, and a P/S of 0.60 for CORV. KMI is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. KMI is currently priced at a -5.27% to its one-year price target of 22.00. Comparatively, CORV is -86.72% relative to its price target of 2.71. This suggests that CORV is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. KMI has a beta of 0.76 and CORV’s beta is 0.50. CORV’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. KMI has a short ratio of 2.95 compared to a short interest of 0.27 for CORV. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CORV.

Correvio Pharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CORV) beats Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CORV is more profitable and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, CORV is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, CORV is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, CORV has better sentiment signals based on short interest.