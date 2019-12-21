HUYA Inc. (HUYA) vs. Novartis AG (NVS): Comparing the Entertainment – Diversified Industry’s Most Active Stocks

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) shares are up more than 11.69% this year and recently decreased -0.92% or -$0.16 to settle at $17.29. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS), on the other hand, is up 22.65% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $94.27 and has returned 1.30% during the past week.

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) and Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) are the two most active stocks in the Entertainment – Diversified industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect HUYA to grow earnings at a 9.92% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, NVS is expected to grow at a 9.45% annual rate. All else equal, HUYA’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 27.05% for Novartis AG (NVS). HUYA’s ROI is 1.40% while NVS has a ROI of 11.50%. The interpretation is that NVS’s business generates a higher return on investment than HUYA’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. On a percent-of-sales basis, HUYA’s free cash flow was 0% while NVS converted 7.84% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, NVS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. HUYA has a current ratio of 4.70 compared to 0.90 for NVS. This means that HUYA can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. HUYA’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.57 for NVS. NVS is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

HUYA trades at a forward P/E of 21.56, a P/B of 3.12, and a P/S of 3.79, compared to a forward P/E of 16.41, a P/B of 4.08, and a P/S of 4.80 for NVS. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. HUYA is currently priced at a -38.49% to its one-year price target of 28.11. Comparatively, NVS is -6.66% relative to its price target of 101.00. This suggests that HUYA is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. HUYA has a short ratio of 1.97 compared to a short interest of 1.54 for NVS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for NVS.

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) beats HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. NVS is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. Finally, NVS has better sentiment signals based on short interest.