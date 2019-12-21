Honeywell International Inc. (HON) vs. At ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (ZIOP): Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

The shares of Honeywell International Inc. have increased by more than 33.59% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 1.07% or $1.86 and now trades at $176.50. The shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP), has jumped by 174.33% year to date as of 12/19/2019. The shares currently trade at $5.13 and have been able to report a change of 1.18% over the past one week.

The stock of Honeywell International Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Thursday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. HON has an EBITDA margin of 24.72%, this implies that the underlying business of HON is more profitable. The ROI of HON is 18.60% while that of ZIOP is -63.00%. These figures suggest that HON ventures generate a higher ROI than that of ZIOP.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, HON’s free cash flow per share is a positive 1.61, while that of ZIOP is negative -7.23.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for HON is 1.30 and that of ZIOP is 10.30. This implies that it is easier for HON to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than ZIOP. The debt ratio of HON is 1.03 compared to 0.00 for ZIOP. HON can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than ZIOP.

HON currently trades at a forward P/E of 20.05, a P/B of 6.99, and a P/S of 3.42 while ZIOP trades at a P/B of 8.27, This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, HON is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of HON is currently at a -5.37% to its one-year price target of 186.52. Looking at its rival pricing, ZIOP is at a -18.57% relative to its price target of 6.30.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), HON is given a 1.90 while 2.50 placed for ZIOP. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for ZIOP stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for HON is 2.22 while that of ZIOP is just 35.16. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for HON stock.

Conclusion

