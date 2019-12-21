Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) and Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND) Go Head-to-head

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) shares are up more than 15.80% this year and recently decreased -2.22% or -$0.33 to settle at $14.51. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND), on the other hand, is up 94.40% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $50.35 and has returned 0.20% during the past week.

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) and Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) are the two most active stocks in the Textile – Apparel Clothing industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect HBI to grow earnings at a 2.24% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, FND is expected to grow at a 19.40% annual rate. All else equal, FND’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 12.54% for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND). HBI’s ROI is 15.60% while FND has a ROI of 17.00%. The interpretation is that FND’s business generates a higher return on investment than HBI’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. HBI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.62. Comparatively, FND’s free cash flow per share was +0.23. On a percent-of-sales basis, HBI’s free cash flow was 3.3% while FND converted 1.36% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, HBI is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. HBI has a current ratio of 1.70 compared to 1.30 for FND. This means that HBI can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. HBI’s debt-to-equity ratio is 3.12 versus a D/E of 0.20 for FND. HBI is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

HBI trades at a forward P/E of 8.23, a P/B of 4.31, and a P/S of 0.79, compared to a forward P/E of 37.57, a P/B of 6.97, and a P/S of 2.60 for FND. HBI is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. HBI is currently priced at a -18.25% to its one-year price target of 17.75. Comparatively, FND is 4.14% relative to its price target of 48.35. This suggests that HBI is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. HBI has a short ratio of 12.20 compared to a short interest of 6.27 for FND. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for FND.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) beats Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. FND has higher cash flow per share, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, HBI is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, FND has better sentiment signals based on short interest.