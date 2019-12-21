General Motors Company (GM) and Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) Go Head-to-head

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) shares are up more than 11.39% this year and recently decreased -0.13% or -$0.05 to settle at $37.26. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA), on the other hand, is up 6.70% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $22.77 and has returned 5.27% during the past week.

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) and Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) are the two most active stocks in the Auto Manufacturers – Major industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect GM to grow earnings at a -1.33% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. General Motors Company (GM) has an EBITDA margin of 6.64%. This suggests that GM underlying business is more profitable GM’s ROI is 2.60% while LBTYA has a ROI of 1.00%. The interpretation is that GM’s business generates a higher return on investment than LBTYA’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. GM’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.19. Comparatively, LBTYA’s free cash flow per share was +0.51. On a percent-of-sales basis, GM’s free cash flow was 0.18% while LBTYA converted 2.7% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, LBTYA is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. GM has a current ratio of 1.00 compared to 1.30 for LBTYA. This means that LBTYA can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. GM’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.34 versus a D/E of 1.99 for LBTYA. GM is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

GM trades at a forward P/E of 5.84, a P/B of 1.19, and a P/S of 0.37, compared to a P/B of 1.18, and a P/S of 1.20 for LBTYA. GM is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. GM is currently priced at a -21.28% to its one-year price target of 47.33. Comparatively, LBTYA is -21.37% relative to its price target of 28.96. This suggests that LBTYA is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. GM has a beta of 1.39 and LBTYA’s beta is 1.38. LBTYA’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. GM has a short ratio of 1.90 compared to a short interest of 5.83 for LBTYA. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for GM.

Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) beats General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. LBTYA is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, LBTYA is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, LBTYA is more undervalued relative to its price target.