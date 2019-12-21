Dissecting the Numbers for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) and Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) shares are up more than 9.97% this year and recently increased 0.86% or $0.58 to settle at $68.18. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO), on the other hand, is up 25.43% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $18.35 and has returned -1.98% during the past week.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) and Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) are the two most active stocks in the Application Software industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Comparatively, HALO is expected to grow at a 24.00% annual rate. All else equal, HALO’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) has an EBITDA margin of 9.62%. This suggests that ZM underlying business is more profitable ZM’s ROI is 73.00% while HALO has a ROI of -18.60%. The interpretation is that ZM’s business generates a higher return on investment than HALO’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. ZM’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.20. Comparatively, HALO’s free cash flow per share was -0.21. On a percent-of-sales basis, ZM’s free cash flow was 0.02% while HALO converted -0.02% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ZM is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. ZM has a current ratio of 3.20 compared to 3.20 for HALO. This means that ZM can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. ZM’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.26 for HALO. HALO is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

ZM trades at a forward P/E of 234.30, a P/B of 24.09, and a P/S of 33.31, compared to a forward P/E of 33.00, a P/B of 10.92, and a P/S of 13.09 for HALO. ZM is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. ZM is currently priced at a -15.5% to its one-year price target of 80.69. Comparatively, HALO is -10.49% relative to its price target of 20.50. This suggests that ZM is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. ZM has a short ratio of 2.96 compared to a short interest of 7.66 for HALO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ZM.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) beats Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ZM is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. ZM is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, ZM has better sentiment signals based on short interest.