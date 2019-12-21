Dissecting the Numbers for TOTAL S.A. (TOT) and Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX)

TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) shares are up more than 4.27% this year and recently increased 0.20% or $0.11 to settle at $54.41. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX), on the other hand, is up 18.88% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $267.87 and has returned 0.92% during the past week.

TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) and Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) are the two most active stocks in the Major Integrated Oil & Gas industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect TOT to grow earnings at a 0.50% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, BDX is expected to grow at a 9.57% annual rate. All else equal, BDX’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 23.53% for Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX). TOT’s ROI is 6.00% while BDX has a ROI of 4.30%. The interpretation is that TOT’s business generates a higher return on investment than BDX’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. TOT’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +2.04. Comparatively, BDX’s free cash flow per share was +2.79. On a percent-of-sales basis, TOT’s free cash flow was 2.96% while BDX converted 4.36% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, BDX is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. TOT has a current ratio of 1.20 compared to 1.20 for BDX. This means that TOT can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. TOT’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.54 versus a D/E of 0.92 for BDX. BDX is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

TOT trades at a forward P/E of 9.79, a P/B of 1.23, and a P/S of 0.81, compared to a forward P/E of 19.14, a P/B of 3.44, and a P/S of 4.19 for BDX. TOT is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. TOT is currently priced at a -21.47% to its one-year price target of 69.29. Comparatively, BDX is -0.42% relative to its price target of 269.00. This suggests that TOT is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. TOT has a beta of 0.74 and BDX’s beta is 1.07. TOT’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. TOT has a short ratio of 1.08 compared to a short interest of 3.21 for BDX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TOT.

TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) beats Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. TOT generates a higher return on investment, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, TOT is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, TOT is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, TOT has better sentiment signals based on short interest.