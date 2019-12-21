Dissecting the Numbers for Qudian Inc. (QD) and Elastic N.V. (ESTC)

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) shares are up more than 9.56% this year and recently decreased -1.47% or -$0.07 to settle at $4.70. Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC), on the other hand, is down -11.04% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $63.59 and has returned 4.23% during the past week.

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) and Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) are the two most active stocks in the Information Technology Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect QD to grow earnings at a 5.13% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ESTC is expected to grow at a 6.10% annual rate. All else equal, ESTC’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Qudian Inc. (QD) has an EBITDA margin of 34.59%. This suggests that QD underlying business is more profitable QD’s ROI is 16.80% while ESTC has a ROI of -40.20%. The interpretation is that QD’s business generates a higher return on investment than ESTC’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. On a percent-of-sales basis, QD’s free cash flow was 0% while ESTC converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, QD is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. QD has a current ratio of 4.50 compared to 1.60 for ESTC. This means that QD can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. QD’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.29 versus a D/E of 0.00 for ESTC. QD is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

QD trades at a forward P/E of 2.05, a P/B of 0.78, and a P/S of 0.95, compared to a P/B of 11.42, and a P/S of 14.70 for ESTC. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. QD is currently priced at a -39.43% to its one-year price target of 7.76. Comparatively, ESTC is -34.95% relative to its price target of 97.75. This suggests that QD is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. QD has a short ratio of 3.76 compared to a short interest of 3.34 for ESTC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ESTC.

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) beats Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) on a total of 6 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. QD is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, QD is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, QD is more undervalued relative to its price target.