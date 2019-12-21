Dissecting the Numbers for FinVolution Group (FINV) and US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD)

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) shares are down more than -35.00% this year and recently increased 0.86% or $0.02 to settle at $2.34. US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD), on the other hand, is up 27.34% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $40.29 and has returned 0.47% during the past week.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) and US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) are the two most active stocks in the Credit Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect FINV to grow earnings at a 0.34% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, USFD is expected to grow at a 12.45% annual rate. All else equal, USFD’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 4.23% for US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD). FINV’s ROI is 28.50% while USFD has a ROI of 8.20%. The interpretation is that FINV’s business generates a higher return on investment than USFD’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. On a percent-of-sales basis, FINV’s free cash flow was 0% while USFD converted 0.49% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, USFD is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

FINV’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 1.45 for USFD. USFD is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

FINV trades at a forward P/E of 2.27, a P/B of 0.67, and a P/S of 0.91, compared to a forward P/E of 15.30, a P/B of 2.47, and a P/S of 0.35 for USFD. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. FINV is currently priced at a -92.07% to its one-year price target of 29.50. Comparatively, USFD is -16.06% relative to its price target of 48.00. This suggests that FINV is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. FINV has a short ratio of 1.64 compared to a short interest of 1.57 for USFD. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for USFD.

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) beats FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. USFD generates a higher return on investment, is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. Finally, USFD has better sentiment signals based on short interest.