Dissecting the Numbers for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) and Upwork Inc. (UPWK)

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) shares are up more than 28.80% this year and recently increased 1.98% or $2.72 to settle at $139.92. Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK), on the other hand, is down -41.03% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $10.68 and has returned 2.59% during the past week.

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) and Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) are the two most active stocks in the Diversified Communication Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect CCI to grow earnings at a 21.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, UPWK is expected to grow at a -0.04% annual rate. All else equal, CCI’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) has an EBITDA margin of 36.49%. This suggests that CCI underlying business is more profitable CCI’s ROI is 4.60% while UPWK has a ROI of -4.40%. The interpretation is that CCI’s business generates a higher return on investment than UPWK’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. CCI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.90. Comparatively, UPWK’s free cash flow per share was +0.23. On a percent-of-sales basis, CCI’s free cash flow was -6.9% while UPWK converted 0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, UPWK is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. CCI has a current ratio of 0.70 compared to 1.90 for UPWK. This means that UPWK can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CCI’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.58 versus a D/E of 0.08 for UPWK. CCI is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CCI trades at a forward P/E of 57.72, a P/B of 5.14, and a P/S of 9.97, compared to a P/B of 4.53, and a P/S of 4.13 for UPWK. CCI is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. CCI is currently priced at a -1.51% to its one-year price target of 142.07. Comparatively, UPWK is -45.4% relative to its price target of 19.56. This suggests that UPWK is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. CCI has a short ratio of 2.76 compared to a short interest of 3.93 for UPWK. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CCI.

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) beats Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. UPWK is growing fastly, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, UPWK is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, UPWK is more undervalued relative to its price target.